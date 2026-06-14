FDA, Police Crack Down On Banned Gutkha Sales iIn Kalyan; 3 Shops Booked | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kalyan: In a major crackdown on the illegal sale of banned tobacco products, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thane, along with Khadakpada Police, booked three pan shop operators after seizing prohibited gutkha and flavoured pan masala worth over ₹11,000 from different locations in Kalyan.

Acting on a tip-off about the sale of banned gutkha in Kalyan West, a team led by Food Safety Officer S.B. Agawane conducted simultaneous raids at three pan shops in the Godrej Hill and Ambivli areas.

During the first raid at Singh Pan Shop near R-Mart, officials recovered banned products including Vimal, Rajshree, RMD and Rajnigandha pan masala worth around ₹8,000. Shop owner Santosh Parasnath Singh (50) allegedly failed to disclose the source of the stock.

The team then raided Amaran Pan Shop near Kishor Wine Shop, where Rajesh Harijan (24) was found allegedly selling prohibited tobacco products. Gutkha worth ₹600 was seized from the shop.

In the third operation at N.D. Pan Shop in Ambivli (West), officials recovered banned products including Premium Raj, Vimal, Kamla Pasand and Director Special Pan Masala worth over ₹2,000. Shop owner Rahul Kumar Chaurasia (33) also failed to provide details about the supplier, officials said.

All three accused were brought to Khadakpada Police Station and booked following a complaint by the FDA.

Officials suspect that the seized stock may be linked to a wider distribution network operating in the region. Investigators are now probing the supply chain to identify wholesalers and suppliers behind the illegal trade.

The action comes amid intensified efforts by enforcement agencies to curb the sale of gutkha and flavoured tobacco products, which remain banned across Maharashtra.

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