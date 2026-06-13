Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Hospitals Forcing Patients To Buy Medicines From Attached Pharmacies

Maharashtra FDA directs hospitals and doctors to allow patients to purchase prescribed medicines from any licensed pharmacy of their choice | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 13: Patients in Maharashtra can no longer be compelled to purchase medicines exclusively from pharmacies attached to hospitals. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued clear directions stating that every patient has the right to buy prescribed medicines from any licensed pharmacy of their choice.

The regulator has warned that strict action will be taken against hospitals, doctors and pharmacy operators found violating these instructions.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department had received complaints against some private hospitals alleging that patients were being forced to purchase medicines only from pharmacies located within hospital premises or affiliated with the hospitals.

In some cases, doctors were reportedly sending prescriptions directly to specific pharmacies instead of providing them to patients or their relatives.

Taking serious note of these complaints, the FDA has issued directives to all hospitals, hospital-linked pharmacies and medical professionals across the state, making it clear that patients cannot be pressured to buy medicines from any particular pharmacy.

Prescription Rights And Patient Choice

Under the new directions, doctors must provide a copy of the prescription to patients or their family members. Hospitals and healthcare providers must also inform patients that they are free to purchase medicines from any licensed medical store.

All hospitals must prominently display notice boards in Marathi and English stating that patients are not required to purchase medicines from the hospital’s pharmacy.

However, the directive does not fully address the broader issue of doctors steering patients to specific pharmacies located near their clinics, where prescribed medicines are often available exclusively and may not be stocked by other chemists.

According to a senior FDA official, the latest order primarily applies to in-house pharmacies operating within private hospitals and clinics.

Existing Medical Guidelines Highlighted

Health experts point out that existing guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Maharashtra Medical Council require doctors to prescribe medicines using generic names and avoid promoting specific brands.

They argue that strict implementation of these guidelines would enable patients to purchase medicines from any licensed pharmacy of their choice, reducing their dependence on particular medical stores and improving competition and affordability.

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Meanwhile, the FDA has appealed to citizens to report cases where hospitals or doctors refuse to hand over prescriptions or insist that medicines be purchased from a specific pharmacy. Such complaints can be lodged with the FDA or the concerned divisional office.

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