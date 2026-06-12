Hospitals Cannot Force Patients To Buy Medicines From In-House Pharmacies: Maharashtra FDA | AI

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on the illegal trade of banned gutkha, tobacco and nicotine-infused pan masala, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has directed officials to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in eligible cases. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the illegal trade would now be treated as an organised crime against public health rather than merely a food safety violation.

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The FDA has instructed regional officers to investigate the entire supply chain, including manufacturers, financiers, suppliers, transporters, warehouse operators and wholesalers involved in the illicit business. Investigations have revealed the use of fake documents, shell companies, benami transactions and interstate networks to run large-scale illegal operations.

The department has begun reviewing records from the past 10 years. According to the FDA, FIRs have been registered against 703 individuals, including 260 manufacturers, 248 suppliers and 190 transporters linked to the banned products trade. Authorities said repeat offenders may face action under MCOCA.

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Mundhe also warned that government officials found colluding with the syndicates would not be spared and could face prosecution under the stringent law. FDA teams have been directed to maintain detailed records of FIRs, charge sheets, seizures and court proceedings to assess whether cases qualify for MCOCA action.

The move is aimed at dismantling organised networks behind the illegal tobacco trade and strengthening public health protection across Maharashtra.

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