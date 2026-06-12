Navi Mumbai Civic Engineers Seek Postponement Of Transfer Exam Due To Monsoon Duties And Short Notice | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Employees' Union has urged the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to postpone the examination for the posting and transfer of Civil Engineering cadre officers and employees to the Town Planning Department, citing heavy monsoon-related responsibilities and inadequate preparation time.

Disaster management, drainage, road repairs leave no study time

In a representation submitted to the Municipal Commissioner, union president Ravindra Sawant said that although the examination is intended to provide equal opportunities to eligible officers and employees, the timing coincides with the peak monsoon season when engineering staff are burdened with critical civic duties.

According to the union, officers are currently engaged in disaster management, maintenance of drainage systems, road repairs, attending to citizens' complaints and ensuring uninterrupted essential services, leaving little time for examination preparation.

Past exams saw low success rates, union warns of failures

The union also expressed concern over the short interval between the issuance of the examination notification, the application deadline and the examination date, arguing that the compressed schedule has created dissatisfaction among prospective candidates. It said a longer preparation period would encourage greater participation and improve the quality of competition.

The memorandum further pointed out that similar examinations conducted in the past witnessed lower-than-expected success rates and warned that conducting the test without adequate preparation time could lead to a higher failure rate and create a negative perception of the recruitment process.

Union seeks 60-day delay or reschedule after monsoon

Another issue highlighted by the union was an apparent factual discrepancy in the administration's circular, which mentions the examination date as "Tuesday, June 19, 2026", even though June 19, 2026 falls on a Friday. The union said the error could create confusion among candidates.

Seeking relief, the Maharashtra Employees' Union has requested that the examination be postponed by at least 60 days or rescheduled after the monsoon season. It said such a move would ensure equal opportunity for all eligible candidates and help the civic body select the most competent personnel.

The representation has also been submitted to Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil, Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Patil and Leader of Opposition Vijay Chougule.

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