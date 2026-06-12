Adhika Maas Sees Surge In Digital Rituals As India's ‘SpiritTech’ Sector Gains Rapid Momentum |

​Mumbai: As Hindus observe Adhika Maas, the additional lunar month that occurs roughly every three years, a growing number of devotees are turning to digital platforms for religious rituals, highlighting the rapid rise of India's emerging “SpiritTech” sector.

Nuclear families and NRIs drive online devotional demand

​Also known as Purushottam Maas, the sacred period is considered highly auspicious for prayer, charity, ancestral rites and spiritual reflection. The current observance will culminate on 15 June with Jyeshtha Adhik Maas Amavasya, a day traditionally associated with Pitru Tarpan, or prayers for ancestors.

​The increasing popularity of online devotional services reflects changing social realities. With many nuclear households or overseas families facing limited access to traditional priests and pilgrimage sites, technology-driven spiritual platforms are offering remote participation in rituals conducted at some of Hinduism's most revered destinations. While the rituals remain rooted in centuries-old traditions, their delivery is increasingly digital.

Live streaming, prasad delivery among key services

​Several platforms have launched specialised packages for the occasion. Sri Mandir is opening bookings for ancestral rites performed across sacred locations including Rameshwaram Ghat and Triveni Sangam. Similarly, platforms like DevPunya, Devaseva, VedaLive, OmVaikuntha, and LifeGuru are promoting personalized rituals—ranging from Pitra Dosh Nivaran to specialized homams at destination temples like Kamakhya and Trimbakeshwar—complete with live streaming and home delivery of prasad.

​The sector's marketing strategies increasingly resemble those of mainstream e-commerce companies, emphasizing convenience, affordability, and customisation.

​Sundaram Kumari, co-founder of the PujaKaro app, a one-year-old startup, calls it a 'devotional tech' company. “What we offer are rituals, temple pujas, and materials required for rituals,” said Kumari, who saw the need for such services while living in Germany, away from traditional religious sites.

​While devotees find these services convenient for accessing places that are difficult to visit, others advise caution. B Shridhar, a devotee from Mumbai, prefers to contact temples directly. “If a priest does a sankalp with the nakshatra, name and gotra of the person anywhere, it is credible," Shridhar said. "But how will you check the veracity of every service? I do not deal with middlemen.”

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