Farmers' Protest: AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon writes an open letter to Sachin Tendulkar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Executive Member and Mumbai Prabhari, Preeti Sharma Menon, on Monday wrote an open letter to Sachin Tendulkar and endorsed Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana worker Ranjeet Bagal's request to the cricketing legend to tweet in support of the farmers.
For the uninitiated, a farmer's son Ranjeet Bagal travelled from Solapur to protest outside Sachin's house in Bandra over his tweet in support of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's fight against "international propaganda" with respect to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's contentious three farm laws at the borders of Delhi.
Bagal was seen carrying a poster which read: "Sachin amchya shetkari bapasathi kadhi tweet karshil (Sachin when will you tweet for our farmer father?"
Meanwhile, in her open letter, Preeti Sharma Menon implored Tendulkar to tweet in favour of the protesting farmers.
"You are India's pride. This nation of 1.3 billion people has prayed for you, wept for you and rejoiced in your success. In this country where Cricket is a religion, you are God for us. I am certain, as our Bharat Ratna and a Member Of Parliament your heart must want to bat for all multitudinous hued people of this country who have worshipped you," she wrote.
"So I, a humble citizen, request you to heed the appeal of Ranjeet Bagel, a farmers son, who travelled all the way from Solapur to your door. He came from Pandharpur, the "DevNagri" where all us Maharashtrians go for a pilgrimage, on a pilgrimage to Bandra, Mumbai where his God Sachin Tendulkar resides with a simple prayer - a tweet in support of our 'Anndaatas", the farmers who are protesting against the Farm Laws that will rob them ff their livelihood," she added.
"In return for your tweet, once again countless Indians will shower you with love and blessings. I entreat you to please heed his prayer and just Tweet," Preeti Sharma Menon further wrote.
Earlier, Tendulkar had tweeted with #IndiaTogether, #IndiaAgainstPropagada after international celebrities including pop icon Rihanna, climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, vlogger Amanda Cerny, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena, former porn star Mia Khalifa, Indian-Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate and many others took to Twitter in solidarity with the protesting farmers.