Farmers' Protest: AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon writes an open letter to Sachin Tendulkar

Meanwhile, in her open letter, Preeti Sharma Menon implored Tendulkar to tweet in favour of the protesting farmers.

"You are India's pride. This nation of 1.3 billion people has prayed for you, wept for you and rejoiced in your success. In this country where Cricket is a religion, you are God for us. I am certain, as our Bharat Ratna and a Member Of Parliament your heart must want to bat for all multitudinous hued people of this country who have worshipped you," she wrote.

"So I, a humble citizen, request you to heed the appeal of Ranjeet Bagel, a farmers son, who travelled all the way from Solapur to your door. He came from Pandharpur, the "DevNagri" where all us Maharashtrians go for a pilgrimage, on a pilgrimage to Bandra, Mumbai where his God Sachin Tendulkar resides with a simple prayer - a tweet in support of our 'Anndaatas", the farmers who are protesting against the Farm Laws that will rob them ff their livelihood," she added.

"In return for your tweet, once again countless Indians will shower you with love and blessings. I entreat you to please heed his prayer and just Tweet," Preeti Sharma Menon further wrote.