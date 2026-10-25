'Fake Narrative Being Spread On Karjat Hydropower Project', Claims CM Fadnavis, Dubs Opposition 'Anti-Maharashtra' |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday responded to opposition leaders’ objections to the proposed hydroelectric energy storage project by Torrent Power in Karjat, Raigad district. He described the project as environmentally friendly and accused the Opposition of spreading a false narrative.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had opposed the felling of 32,490 trees for the project.

Fadnavis defends project

Defending the project, Fadnavis said that creating a false narrative around it was an anti-Maharashtra act. “This project will not destroy anyone's livelihood and if such a situation arises, their rehabilitation will be properly considered,” he added.

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He also assured that the project would be completed within the framework of the law.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, “This project has been planned by considering all sections of the society. However, if this developmental project is being opposed solely for political gain, it is highly inappropriate.”

Government highlights Maharashtra’s benefits

Meanwhile, responding to the Opposition’s allegations, the government clarified that the project was not a Gujarat project but a Maharashtra project. Maharashtra would receive the investment, employment opportunities and electricity generated by it, ABP Majha reported.

According to the report, the proposed project is expected to attract an investment of Rs 30,000 crore and provide 12,000 MW of clean power to Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said that in lieu of the trees that will be cut, the forest department will plant a total of 90,000 trees at the expense of the company managing the project.

"But more importantly, the project will generate 3,000 megawatts of clean energy," the chief minister told reporters. "If we do not get this electricity, we will have to use thermal power."

Fadnavis further argued that in order to mitigate the pollution caused by generating 3,000 megawatts of energy through thermal power, as many as 28 crore would have to be planted.

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