Fadnavis greater than all: Raut pokes fun at ex-CM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stepped up attack against the Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis while calling him "greater than everyone". Raut took a swipe at Fadnavis saying that Fadnavis may be even greater than PM Narendra Modi that’s why he has a right to say. "He is greater than the Sahyadri too, and probably that’s why he could not become CM again and handle the leader of the opposition’s post properly,’’ he noted.

Raut said the controversy surrounding former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is now over for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state."The issue of that letter (written by Singh) is now over for the MVA government. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has also welcomed any inquiry into this matter," Raut said.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Anil Deshmukh were of the opinion that an inquiry be set up to probe the claims made by Singh in the letter. As a retired judge would be monitoring the inquiry, there is no need for removing Deshmukh from his post," he said. He added that there is no precedent for it.

It would be clear who tried to malign the image of the state, said Raut.

Raut also targeted Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not taking any decision on the names of 12 candidates recommended by the state cabinet for their nomination to the Legislative Council from his quota.

"Is the governor doing a PhD on those 12 candidates? Does he want to achieve a record of sitting on the names for a maximum number of days? He is not respecting the constitutionally-recommended names of 12 candidates," he said.

To a question on the Maharashtra BJP delegation meeting the Governor on Wednesday, Raut said, "The opposition in Maharashtra should respect their post and duty. The opposition leader should act seriously, otherwise people will call them fools. They would become a laughing stock."