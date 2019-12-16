Fadnavis' confidant Pravin Darekar appointed as LoP in state council

Nagpur: Devendra Fadnavis' close confidant Pravin Darekar has been appointed as the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. However, party veterans and loyalists Sujitsingh Thakur from Osmanabd district and former Mumbai unit chief Bhai Girkar missed the boat.

Darekar, who joined BJP after deserting Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, became Fadnavis' blue-eyed boy during the BJP-led government. Fadnavis extended his support to Darekar who is also the chairman of a leading cooperative bank. The previous government issued notification for self redevelopment to old buildings for which Darekar-led bank is providing money.

Darekar’s appointment comes when discontent is brewing against Fadnavis in the BJP. Already, former ministersEknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde have criticized the party leadership for neglect of OBC leaders. However, with Darekar’s appointment as leader of opposition, the party has yet again shown confidence and faith in the leadership of Fadnavis.