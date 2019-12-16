'I am Savarkar': BJP MLAs including Fadnavis wear caps to slam Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Monday arrived for the winter session of Maharashtra assembly wearing caps on which 'I am Savarkar' was written. BJP MLA's wore caps saying 'I am Savarkar Too' to mark protest against Rahul Gandhi for his remark against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Even former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrive for assembly's winter session wearing 'I am Savarkar' cap. BJP legislators also raised slogans at the Vidhan Bhavan entrance on Veer Savarkar issue.