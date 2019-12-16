'I am Savarkar': BJP MLAs including Fadnavis wear caps to slam Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Monday arrived for the winter session of Maharashtra assembly wearing caps on which 'I am Savarkar' was written. BJP MLA's wore caps saying 'I am Savarkar Too' to mark protest against Rahul Gandhi for his remark against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
Even former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrive for assembly's winter session wearing 'I am Savarkar' cap. BJP legislators also raised slogans at the Vidhan Bhavan entrance on Veer Savarkar issue.
On December 15, while speaking at Congress's Bharat Bachao rally in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise for "rape in India" remark.
"I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday, 'Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.' I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth," Gandhi said at the party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally here.
On Friday, the Congress leader refused to apologise for his remark and said that the issue is being raised by the BJP to deflect the attention of the people from protests in North-East over Citizen Amendment Act.
"I will not apologise... I have a clip in my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital', will tweet it so that everyone can see. The main issue is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah set northeast on fire. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP," Gandhi had said.
