Fact check: Mumbai Police say viral video of 'Hatman killer' is 'completely fake'; urge not to share clip further

Screengrab of the viral video | Twitter

Panic gripped the city residents after a CCTV footage with #HatmanKillerInMumbai was being widely circulated on social media. The Mumbai Police on November 14, Monday, debunked the video and stated that it is entirely fake.

The city police also urged Mumbaikars to not share the video and create chaos and panic.

Mumbai Police took to Twitter and wrote, "A widely circulated video given the title 'Hatman Killer in Mumbai' shows CCTV footage of the stabbing of a woman in Andheri. We have confirmed that the clip is completely fake & request all to not share it for it furthers chaos and panic."

#Debunked :

A widely circulated video given the title 'Hatman Killer in Mumbai' shows CCTV footage of the stabbing of a woman in Andheri.

We have confirmed that the clip is completely fake & request all to not share it for it furthers chaos and panic.#FakeNewsAlert #FactCheck — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 14, 2022

Viral video creates panic

The viral video which is being circulated shows a woman is dropped off in front of a residential apartment and soon after a mysterious man wearing hat and a trench coat approaches her and begins stabbing her.

By the video ends, the woman drops down dead and later the killer slides and drags her away.

A very Serious and Dangerous incident took place in Mumbai. A young girl lost her life#HatmanKillerInMumbai ruthlessly killing her, watch out pic.twitter.com/PY255uJulU — The Social Akhbar (@thesocialakhbar) November 11, 2022

The video was widely circulated on social media with several people sounding alert.

According to a report in fact-checking website AltNews, the video was potentially filmed for promotional purposes for a film called 'Maarrich'.

The film stars actor/producer Tusshar Kapoor and he had also shared the video on his social media on September 13.