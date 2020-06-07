Fact Check: Mumbai police dismisses 'guidelines' attributed to it; urges people to 'verify facts'

The guidelines given in the fake document had included 22 points that were more in the manner of cautionary guidelines. The forward was also riddled with spelling and grammar inconsistencies, and claimed to be a "message from top cop of Mumbai". It was signed simply as "Police Dept.."

According to the forward, the fake guidelines had to be followed "at least for 3 months or till overall situation improves". It included some rather strange points, such as:

1. Don't take any secluded or short cuts roads to reach home, try and use maximum Main roads

2. Avoid crowded buses

3. While going for your daily walk try and go around 6.00 AM, in the evening maximum finish by 8.00 PM use Main roads avoid empty streets

4. If Children have to attend tuition classes let elders drop and pick up

5. Do not wear costly watches.

6. Do not wear costly chains, bangles, ear rings be careful with your hand bags.

7. Men refrain wearing high end watches, costly bracelets and chains.

8. Do not use much of your mobile phones in the public. Try to minimise mobile use in public.