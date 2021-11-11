Fact Check: Is Eknath Shinde taking temporary charge as Maharashtra Chief Minister?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain, an official statement issued by Chief Minister Office said.

In an official statement, Thackeray said that he has neglected his neck pain in his commitment to the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I didn't even have time to lift my neck, of course, I said no to my neck pain, but I ignored it a little bit and the effect on my neck happened," the statement said.

"The doctor advised me to get proper treatment for this pain and will stay in the hospital for two or three days and get the proper treatment," it added.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz that Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde will be taking temporary charge as Maharashtra Chief Minister in Uddhav Thackeray's absence. However, it is false.

Eknath Shinde's Office on Thursday evening released a statement and said the news is fake.

"The news that the temporary charge of the Chief Minister's post has been handed over to Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde is going viral on social media and there is no fact in it. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will undergo a minor surgery tomorrow, after which he will return to public service after resting for just three to four days. Aai Jagdamba's blessings and good wishes of all the people are with Uddhav Thackeray. Therefore, it is a humble request not to believe false messages and posts circulating on social media," the statement in Marathi read.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 09:01 PM IST