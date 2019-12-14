Facing opposition from kin, teen couple commits suicide

Jalna: A girl and boy, both 17 years of age, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Jalna in Maharashtra as their kin disapproved of their relationship, with the girl's father even filing a case against the boy, police said on Saturday.

The girl and boy, from Matjalgaon and Bhivandi Bodkha villages respectively in Ambad tehsil here, had left home on Friday and their bodies were later found in a well, an official said.

"Both studied in Class XII in the same college. The girl's father had, on Friday, filed an abduction case against the boy after the couple left their homes. He had earlier stopped his daughter from attending college after he got to know about their relationship," the Ambad police station official said.