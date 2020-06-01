Faced with starvation amid the coronavirus pandemic, tribals in Maharashtra launch 'hakka-graha' agitation

Stung by the step motherly treatment of the Maharashtra state government, thousands of people belonging to the tribal community -- from remote villages and hamlets across the state -- have launched the “Hakka-Graha” agitation at 21 locations in four districts including Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik.

Held under the aegis of Shramjeevi Kamgar Sanghatana led by former legislator Vivek Pandit, the sit-in which entered its sixth day on Monday aims to highlight the plight of the tribal community in the state during the lockdown which was enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The agitators are demanding ration cards to avail food grains from the PDS ration shops and work under the employment guarantee scheme.