‘Extremely Tragic’: Aaditya Thackeray Condoles Kalachowki Electrocution Death, Extends Strength To Bereaved Family

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday reacted to the tragic electrocution incident in the Kaal Chowki Mahaganpati Mandap area of Mumbai, calling it extremely tragic and extending his heartfelt condolences to the 8-year-old girl who lost her life in the incident and others.

Aaditya Thackeray reacts to incident

Taking to his X account, Thackeray wrote, “The incident of electrocution in the Kaal Chowki Mahaganpati Mandap area in Mumbai is extremely tragic. Heartfelt condolences to the 8-year-old girl who lost her life in this accident and to the other devotees!”

मुंबईतील काळाचौकी महागणपती मंडप परिसरात विजेचा धक्का लागून झालेली घटना अत्यंत दुर्दैवी आहे. ह्या दुर्घटनेत मृत्यूमुखी पडलेल्या ८ वर्षीय मुलीला आणि इतर भाविकांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली!



ईश्वर त्यांच्या कुटुंबाला हे दुःख सहन करण्याची शक्ती देवो. दुर्घटनेतील जखमी भाविक लवकरात लवकर… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 20, 2026

Expressing his grief over the incident, Thackeray also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and wished them strength to bear the loss. “Wishing the injured devotees in the accident a speedy recovery,” his post read.

Two killed in Kalachowki incident

Meanwhile, in the deadly electric shock incident near a Ganeshotsav pavilion in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area nearly two people were killed and four others injured on early Sunday morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 2:42 am on September 20 near a temporary drinking-water stall set up close to the entrance of the Mahaganpati Utsav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg.

After the incident was reported, people present at the spot immediately switched off the electricity supply, preventing any further mishap. The area was also cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

BEST inspects electrical supply

According to the BMC, six people were affected in the incident. Two were declared dead, while four are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Following the incident, BEST officials inspected pole number DLM-14 near Digvijay Mill Chawl on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki. The electricity supply at the spot has been switched off and partially disconnected. At the time even a BEST fuseman was also present at the site.

Furthermore, the Kalachowki Police called a meter inspector to the spot as part of the investigation.

As the investigation into the incident is underway, police officials and the concerned authorities are probing the exact cause of the electric shock and whether there was any technical fault in the temporary electrical arrangement.

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