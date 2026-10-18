'Extremely Heartbreaking': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Aaditya Thackeray On Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede That Left 19 Dead |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which reportedly claimed 19 lives and left 25 others hospitalised.

Fadnavis expresses condolences

Taking to his X account, Fadnavis described the incident as heartbreaking and extended his sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives.

“The tragic accident that occurred in the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I offer my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. My deepest sympathies are with the grieving families,” he wrote.

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He further added, “May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Aaditya Thackeray expresses grief

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also expressed grief over the deaths in the stampede.

In a post on his X account, Thackeray described the news of the deaths as heartbreaking.

“The news of the deaths of several devotees in the accident caused by a stampede at the Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Chor Bagan is extremely heartbreaking,” he wrote.

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“May their loved ones find the strength to bear this sorrow, and may the injured recover soon—this is our prayer!” the post added.

Stampede claims 19 lives

The tragedy occurred at the renowned Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, where a massive surge of devotees reportedly led to a stampede, killing 19 people and leaving 25 others hospitalised.

Following the incident, orders prohibiting public gatherings under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, were imposed in parts of the city for three days, from October 18 to 20.

West Bengal government announces compensation

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the next of kin of those who died.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner of Police (CP), is closely monitoring the situation.

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