Extortion case: Param Bir Singh appears before Thane Nagar police, questioned for 8 hours

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday morning appeared before the Thane Nagar police for questioning. In the last week of July 2021, the Thane Nagar police had registered an extortion case against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, gangster Ravi Pujari and 25 others.

On Thursday, Singh appeared before the Crime Branch in Mumbai in connection with an extortion case registered against him.

Following it on Friday, Singh visited the Thane Nagar police regarding his case informed Avinash Ambure, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Thane city.

A senior police official from Thane commissionerate confirmed Singh's arrival for questioning at 10:30 am. Sources claim just like the Thursday visit to the Mumbai crime branch, Singh directly reached Thane on Friday in Thane Nagar police station.

The investigation went on till 7 pm, where DCP Ambure along with officials from the local police stations and officials from the SIT team were present in the questioning and investigation.

On October 26, 2021, R J Tambe, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane court issued a non-bailable warrant against the former commissioner of police in case of extortion and money laundering. The warrant was issued to the senior police inspector, Thane Nagar police station, in Thane city.

The warrant states that Param Bir Singh, resident of house number 133, Sector 27, Chandigarh, stands charged with the offence under sections 384, 386, 387, 389, 392, 324, 323, 506, 506 (2), 166, 109, 120b of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

Taking a note of the warrant, Singh also visited the Thane court along with his lawyer's team. Singh visited the court for an hour in the afternoon and again returned to Thane Nagar police station.

Advocate RB Mokhashi representing Singh informed the court that Singh couldn't be present in the court and police team over his health problems and issues.

"After we got present in the court, the NBW was cancelled. We informed the court about the cooperation in the investigation near future. We believe in the judiciary and investigation and will cooperate with the investigation," added Mokhashi.

Singh being a former commissioner of police, most of the officials present during the investigation were known and had worked under his supervision. Sources also claim many senior officials and police inspectors were given posts during his time.

The Thane Nagar police had also arrested Sanjay Punamiya (56), a builder and Tariq Parveen, a close aide of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim. He, however, has recently been granted bail by a district court, as the police delayed in filing the charge sheet. "Both the accused were granted bail by the court.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:32 PM IST