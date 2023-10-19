Extension Of LTT-Kamakhya AC Express Weekly Up To Agartala; Check Details

Extension of LTT-Kamakhya AC Express Weekly upto Agartala | Representational Image

Railways have decided to extend the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kamakhya AC Express weekly service to Agartala (Tripura).

Details of the inaugural Special from Agartala:

Train number 02520 Inaugural special will depart from Agartala at 15:50 hrs on October 19, 2023, and will arrive in Guwahati at 5:20 hrs the next day. Following Guwahati, it will continue as per the earlier schedule and route.

Halts:

Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Badarpur, New Haflong, Manderdisa, Hojai, and Chaparmukh between Agartala and Guwahati.

Composition:

The train will consist of three AC 3 Tier coaches, nine AC 3 Tier Economy class coaches, and two Generator Cars.

Regular Service (Train Numbers 12519/12520) of LTT-Agartala Express weekly:

Train number 12519 LTT-Agartala AC weekly express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07:50 hrs every Sunday, starting from October 22, 2023, and will arrive in Agartala at 17:50 hrs on the third day.

Train number 12520 Agartala-LTT AC weekly express will depart from Agartala at 07:20 hrs every Thursday, starting from October 26, 2023, and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16:15 hrs on the third day.

Composition:

The train will consist of a total of 23 LHB coaches, including one First AC coach, four AC 2 Tier coaches, 14 AC 3 Tier coaches, one Parcel Van, one AC Pantry Car, and two Generator Cars.

There are no changes in timings, halts, and composition between LTT and Guwahati.

Reservation: Bookings for Train Number 12519 are already open at all PRS centers and online.

