Expert likely to quote value of Krunal Pandya’s luxury watches

The watches allegedly brought by Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya may be subjected to valuation by an expert valuer, sources in the customs said which is investigating the case.

The adjudicating authority (AA) is likely to undertake a hearing in this regard. The adjudication under the Customs Act 1962 is done by the departmental officers, and in this capacity, they act as quasi-judicial officers.

Pandya was intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday evening for alleged duty evasion, as he returned from Dubai. He and his wife were intercepted for allegedly carrying four luxury watches, which were of Omega and Ambular Piguet.

According to sources, Pandya landed in the city along with other players and crew members of the squad shortly after 5pm. Pandya had allegedly cleared the green channel when he was stopped by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the apex intelligence organisation of Indian Customs. The case has been handed over to the customs for further investigations. “As per the procedure, an expert or a government valuer will examine the watches, it’s kind of make and genuineness. The valuer will assess the cost based on the information received from the showroom from where it is purchased,” said a source. “Based on the final valuation, the fine can be decided,”

Customs sources stated that the investigation will be done to ascertain if there were any violations under The Customs Act. “Watches are dutiable items and the cricketer should have declared them and paid the appropriate duty. The AA will take in account the circumstances and the cricket will be given an opportunity to explain such as invoice and purchase details. The authority will also take into account some watches he was already carrying from India. If the cricketer presents receipts of the same, the seized watches may be released,” the source explained.