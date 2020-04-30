Maharashtra govt to issue circular to facilitate the shifting of 6.5 lakh migrant labourers to their home states

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government will issue a detailed circular on Thursday to facilitate the shifting of nearly 6.50 lakh migrant workers to their home states. They are currently accommodated in relief camps opened by the state government and NGOs across the state.

A senior bureaucrat told FPJ," A comprehensive circular based on the Home Ministry's order will be issued on Thursday. The government will appoint nodal officers and introduce a pass system. Besides, routes and destination, where the migrants will have to be shifted, will be mentioned in the circular."