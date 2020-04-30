Maharashtra govt to issue circular to facilitate the shifting of 6.5 lakh migrant labourers to their home states

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government will issue a detailed circular on Thursday to facilitate the shifting of nearly 6.50 lakh migrant workers to their home states. They are currently accommodated in relief camps opened by the state government and NGOs across the state.
A senior bureaucrat told FPJ," A comprehensive circular based on the Home Ministry's order will be issued on Thursday. The government will appoint nodal officers and introduce a pass system. Besides, routes and destination, where the migrants will have to be shifted, will be mentioned in the circular."
The officer said that in view of the Home Ministry order, the migrants from Maharashtra, who are stranded in other states, can also come back. The same applies to pilgrims and tourists. Many such pilgrims and tourists are held up in Varanasi, Haridwar, Amritsar and Mathura.
Three days back, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his web address, had assured migrant workers about their evacuation to their hometowns. He had said he was talking to the Centre and states, so that their transfer is facilitated.
