Expect more thunderstorms, moderate rain over the next two days, says IMD

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai, other districts like Pune, Raigad and Nashik over the next two days.

“The city is experiencing isolated rain due to the formation of severe cyclonic storm Maha over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep areas,” said an IMD official.

Mumbai city had been experiencing sweltering heat over the last several days. The maximum temperature recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatory was between 33.8°C to 34.9°C.

However, the minimum recorded at both the observatories were between 25.5°C and 26°C respectively. Humidity levels recorded were 79% at Colaba and 66% at Santacruz.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet attributed the rise in Mumbai temperatures to winds blowing from the easterly direction.

The IMD also issued advisory asking the fishermen not to venture into the sea till November 3.