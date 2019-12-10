Expect cooler temps from this weekend

Mumbai: There will be some respite for Mumbaikars from the heat and humidity starting this weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that maximum and minimum temperatures will drop by two to three degrees after December 13.

"Temperatures will slightly decrease in the city and its adjoining areas and people will experience cold weather from next week,” said an IMD official.

On Tuesday, at Santacruz and Colaba, maximum temperatures recorded were 33.6 degrees and 34.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while humidity levels were 90 and 76 per cent, respectively. Minimum temperatures, however, remained above normal, at 22.4 and 23.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The overall temperatures recorded in the last three days have hovered between 24 and 36 degrees Celsius and humidity levels were between 75 and 95 per cent respectively.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet, a private weather forecasting organisation, said there was no sign of any change in temperatures, but soon there will be another western disturbance causing a reduction in the effect of northward winds and temperatures will drop as a result. “It is a seasonal phenomenon and temperatures are expected to fall further over the next three days. As a result of snowfall over the northern parts of the country, cool northerly winds have brought down temperatures in Mumbai,” added official.

Doctors have, however warned, fluctuating temperatures can cause seasonal afflictions and have asked people to take precautions, like covering their ears and heads to protect against chilly winds.

In civic hospitals, there is a spurt in cases of viral fever, sore throat, cough, body and stomachache because of the change in temperature for the past few days. "Patients are coming in complaining of fever, cold, cough and sore throat owing to the change in weather," said doctors.