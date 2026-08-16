'Expanded Gopinath Munde Scheme To Cover Nearly 6 Crore Citizens': MoS For Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government’s decision to expand the Gopinath Munde Farmers’ Accident Security Ex-Gratia Grant Scheme will bring nearly six crore citizens, including landless agricultural labourers, certified women farmers and members of farmers’ families, under a state-backed accidental security net, Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal said.

The scheme has been extended until March 31, 2031, with the government allocating Rs 200 crore for its implementation over the next five years. Under the revised framework, eligible beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh in case of death or severe disability caused by accidents such as road mishaps, lightning strikes, snakebites, heatstroke and attacks by wild animals.

Jaiswal said the earlier scheme was largely restricted to two registered land-owning members of a family, leaving landless agricultural labourers and women working in fields vulnerable to financial distress following accidents.

“Those who sweat the most in the fields – landless agricultural labourers and women workers – were completely exposed to catastrophic financial shocks,” Jaiswal said, adding that the expansion was aimed at providing social security to agricultural workers who are equally important to the farming sector.

According to Jaiswal, land ownership documents or 7/12 extracts will not be mandatory for landless labourers. Gram Panchayats, agricultural officials and village-level revenue authorities will be empowered to issue certificates confirming an individual’s status as an agricultural labourer.

The scheme will cover beneficiaries between 18 and 75 years of age. Aadhaar, ration cards and school-leaving certificates can be used to establish family relationships where required.

Jaiswal said the government had also replaced the earlier insurance-based mechanism with a direct benefit transfer system through the MahaDBT portal. After verification by local committees, assistance will be transferred directly from the state treasury to the nominee’s bank account, with the government aiming to settle claims within 30 days of filing.

Grievance redressal committees will function at both district and state levels. Applicants facing rejection or administrative hurdles can approach the MahaDBT helpdesk or block development offices.

To address low awareness and poor digital connectivity in rural areas, Gram Panchayats will display information about the scheme and village-level offline helpdesks will assist workers with applications and digital uploads free of cost.

Jaiswal said the government’s objective was to ensure that no family of a farm worker is pushed into poverty because of an unforeseen workplace accident.

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