BJP’s Makarand Narwekar Urges BMC To Shift Lion Gate ‘Aspirational Toilet’ Underground |

Mumbai: BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has urged BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to relocate the above-ground Lion Gate ‘Aspirational Toilet’ and two adjoining Solid Waste Management (SWM) chowkies underground, citing obstruction to pedestrian movement and the civic body’s ‘Pedestrian First’ policy.

Proposed Underground Shift To Free Up Kala Ghoda Footpath

Narwekar said the BMC’s earlier proposal for a 0.9- to 1.5-metre-wide footpath at the site was never implemented. He said moving the structures underground would free up the Kala Ghoda footpath, improve pedestrian safety and reduce visual clutter in the heritage precinct.

He suggested retaining only a minimal, aesthetically designed structure above ground. “As we have successfully pedestrianised Kala Ghoda and are working towards similar changes at Regal Junction, an underground toilet with a wooden-slatted pavilion and arched, textured roof would suit the area. With an acre-sized pedestrian plaza coming up nearby, there is no room for visual eyesores,” he said.

Aspirational Toilet Project Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Irregularities

The demand comes amid scrutiny of Mumbai’s ‘Aspirational Toilet’ project. During the July 2025 Assembly session, BJP Mumbai president and MLA Amit Satam and others raised concerns over alleged irregularities, following which Industries Minister Uday Samant ordered a stay on construction pending an inquiry.

Around Rs. 1.65 crore was spent on the Lion Gate toilet. Narwekar has alleged that the structure compromises pedestrian movement and is inconsistent with Supreme Court directions on keeping footpaths clear and the BMC’s ‘Pedestrian First’ policy. He has also flagged the site’s location within the UNESCO heritage conservation buffer zone, calling for heritage-sensitive planning.

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