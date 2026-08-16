Maharashtra Invites Proposals For 2025-26 State Library Awards; Deadline Set For September 25 | AI

The Directorate of Libraries under the Maharashtra government’s Higher and Technical Education Department has invited proposals for the 2025-26 State Library Awards, aimed at encouraging the qualitative development of government-recognised public libraries and promoting reading culture across the state.

Eligible Libraries And Library Workers Asked To Apply By September 25

Acting Director of Libraries Ashok Gadekar has appealed to eligible libraries, library movement activists and employees to submit their proposals by September 25, 2026.

The Directorate will confer the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Best Library Award and the Dr S. R. Ranganathan Best Library Worker and Servant Award. Outstanding government-recognised public libraries from both urban and rural areas, classified under A, B, C and D categories, will be considered for the library awards.

Urban And Rural Libraries Across Four Categories Eligible For Awards

Selected libraries will receive cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, along with a memento, certificate and a collection of books.

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Three copies to be submitted

Libraries, activists and employees wishing to apply must prepare their proposals in the prescribed format and submit three copies to the concerned District Library Officer by September 25.

The awards are intended to recognise institutions and individuals contributing to the development of public libraries and the wider library movement in Maharashtra.

The Directorate has urged eligible applicants to make use of the opportunity and submit their proposals within the stipulated deadline.

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