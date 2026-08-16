IRCTC Intensifies Surprise Checks In West Zone, Flags Unauthorised Catering Staff On Trains | AI

Mumbai: IRCTC's Quick Response Team (QRT) has intensified surprise inspections on trains in the West Zone, detecting violations involving unauthorised catering staff, missing uniforms and invalid identification cards. The inspections are aimed at ensuring that only authorised personnel provide catering services to passengers.

Two Unauthorised Vendors Found Without Uniforms And ID Cards In Vadodara

During an inspection of Train No. 22938, operated by M/s Rathore Caterers, at Vadodara station on August 11, two unauthorised vendors were found onboard without prescribed uniforms and valid ID cards. Action was initiated against the service provider.

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In another inspection of Train No. 12480, operated by M/s Harish Kumar Arora, at Surat station, two catering staff members were found working without the prescribed new uniforms and valid ID cards. The operator was directed to take immediate corrective action.

IRCTC Says Zero-Tolerance Policy In Place For Service Violations

Dr A.K. Singh, PRO, IRCTC West Zone, said the organisation follows a zero-tolerance policy towards violations affecting passenger service standards. He said surprise checks were being conducted across trains and stations to ensure compliance with catering norms.

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