106 Samyukta Maharashtra Martyrs’ Names To Be Displayed On New State Secretariat Building Facade

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: The names of 106 martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the movement for the creation of Maharashtra will be prominently and permanently displayed at the new Air India administrative building taken over by the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed.

Chief Secretary Asked To Take Necessary Action On Proposal

Fadnavis has instructed the state Chief Secretary to take necessary action on the proposal to display the names of all 106 martyrs prominently on the facade of the building, which was earlier associated with Air India.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar had written to the Chief Minister seeking that the martyrs be given a place of honour in the new administrative building. In his letter, Shelar said 106 protesters had laid down their lives during the historic movement for the creation of Maharashtra and that their sacrifice remained an integral part of the state’s history.

Former Air India Building Being Renovated For Government Operations

The building is currently undergoing renovation and is expected to soon house government administrative operations. Since it is set to become an important centre of the state administration, Shelar had proposed that the names of the 106 martyrs be displayed prominently near the main entrance in an attractive and respectful manner.

“The sacrifice of those who made the creation of Maharashtra possible will continue to inspire future generations. It is our responsibility to honour their contribution on behalf of the government. Displaying the names of the 106 martyrs on the facade of the administrative building will be a true tribute to them,” Shelar said.

He also informed the Chief Minister that the Directorate of Cultural Affairs would extend necessary assistance to the concerned department for the project, if required.

With Fadnavis directing the Chief Secretary to initiate the necessary action, the proposal is set to give the 106 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement a permanent place of honour at one of the state’s key administrative buildings.

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