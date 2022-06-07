Exclusive: Sanjeev Kapoor suggests these healthy cooking practices on World Food Safety Day

Image credits: Google

June 7 is observed as World Food Safety Day globally. The day intends to promote awareness and steps to prevent and manage foodborne diseases. The day was decided by the United Nations in 2018 to create awareness of food safety.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, maverick Indian celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor spoke about safe and healthy food practices one should follow while cooking.

He said, "You have to first learn to use safe ingredients. They should be clean from pesticides and insecticides. Use clean water and raw materials. Cooking at the right temperature is important, especially when people eat non-veg. Make sure that you cook it to the right temperature and eat it properly. Do not leave it at a temperature that does not kill all the microorganisms that will make the food go bad. Make sure that you heat the food properly."

The Padma Shri awardee further said, "Storage of food is important before and after cooking. Store raw and cooked food separately. Make sure that you use different shelves. Cook in a clean environment and maintain personal hygiene."

The celebrity chef is known for hosting the popular Indian show Khana Khazana for more than 19 years.

Read Also Five easy hacks to make your lipstick last longer