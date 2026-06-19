Ex-Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale Urges CM Fadnavis To Resolve BEST Strike Before June 21 NEET Exam

Former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Friday penned a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging immediate intervention to resolve the ongoing BEST bus strike.

News agency ANI has reported that Shewale's appeal comes amid the indefinite strike launched by BEST employees across Mumbai. He expressed concern that the disruption in bus services could affect lakhs of commuters, particularly NEET aspirants scheduled to appear for the examination on June 21.

Former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale writes to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking urgent intervention to resolve the ongoing BEST bus strike.



Expressing concern for lakhs of commuters and thousands of medical aspirants appearing for the NEET exam on June 21, Shewale urged… pic.twitter.com/JL5caZARSy — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

In his letter, Shewale urged the state government to make immediate alternative transport arrangements, including special shuttle services and school buses, to ensure that students are able to reach their examination centres on time.

Highlighting the dependence of students on public transport, Shewale noted that many candidates from Mumbai and its suburbs primarily rely on BEST bus services to travel to their exam centres.

He further requested the government to deploy additional transport facilities on routes affected by the strike and arrange temporary public transport services wherever required.

BEST strike continues

Meanwhile, BEST employees have launched an indefinite strike after talks between union representatives and the administration failed to resolve their demands.

Read Also BEST Employees Warn Indefinite Strike From June 19, Administration Invokes Essential Services Act

The protest is being led by the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, an action committee representing 12 employee unions. The strike is expected to impact bus services used by nearly 23 lakh passengers daily and may also affect certain electricity-related services managed by BEST.

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