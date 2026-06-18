BEST Employees Warn Indefinite Strike From June 19, Administration Invokes Essential Services Act | AI

Mumbai’s bus and electricity services could face major disruption as employees of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have warned of an indefinite strike from June 19 if their long-pending demands are not addressed by midnight on June 18. Anticipating possible disruption, the BEST administration has invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Preservation Act, 2023, and directed all departments not to sanction leave from June 18 until the strike notice is withdrawn.

Joint Workers' Action Committee lists 8 key demands

The strike call has been given by the BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee, which comprises recognised workers’ unions. The committee is demanding merger of BEST’s budget with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget, immediate payment of statutory dues to retired employees, implementation of wage settlements based on the 7th Pay Commission, recruitment of staff, promotions for senior employees and an end to the wet-lease bus system. The unions have also sought procurement of 5,000 BEST-owned buses and protection of BEST assets from sale or long-term leasing.

“We will go on an indefinite agitation from June 19 if the long-pending demands are not addressed,” said Uday Ambonkar, president of the BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee. He alleged that retired employees are still awaiting their legal dues and claimed that the growing dependence on contract-operated buses has weakened public transport services. The committee also wants wet-lease buses and their employees to be absorbed into BEST.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the administration said both the transport and electricity supply wings are classified as essential services. Department heads have been instructed not to approve leave requests, changes in weekly offs or duty timings during the agitation period without proper verification. Exceptions may be considered only in cases of genuine illness or other exceptional circumstances.

BEST officials said efforts are being made to minimise the impact of any strike. However, they admitted that large-scale participation by employees could affect bus operations and delay restoration work in case of power supply disruptions. BEST caters to around 23-25 lakh bus commuters daily and supplies electricity to nearly 10.5 lakh consumers in south Mumbai, making the outcome of the standoff critical for the city.

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