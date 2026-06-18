Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Into 18-Year-Old Custodial Death, Invokes Atrocities Act Against Police |

Mumbai: In a significant development in the 18-year-old custodial death case of Suman Kale, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent probe into the matter, while directing that stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be invoked against the accused police personnel.

Investigation taken away from State CID for independent probe

The decision came after a delegation led by Padma Shri awardee and social activist Girish Prabhune, who has worked extensively for the welfare and rehabilitation of nomadic tribes, particularly the Pardhi community, met the Chief Minister along with members of Kale’s family and other activists seeking justice in the long-pending case.

According to sources familiar with the development, the Chief Minister has specifically directed that the investigation be taken away from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), observing that the case warrants an independent inquiry. The SIT is expected to re-examine all aspects of the alleged custodial torture and death.

Brother Girish Chavan alleges brutal torture and illegal detention

Suman Kale, a member of the Pardhi community, a Scheduled Tribe classified among Maharashtra’s nomadic tribes, was allegedly picked up by the Shrirampur police in Ahmednagar district (now Ahilyanagar) in May 2007 in connection with an alleged gold robbery case.

Her brother, Girish Chavan, has been pursuing the matter for nearly two decades.

Fabricated medical records allegedly created to shield accused

“My sister was illegally detained by the police between May 12 and May 14, 2007. She was subjected to severe physical and mental torture. The assault was so brutal that she lost her life,” Chavan has alleged.

According to the family, the police initially projected the death as a case of suicide. However, after years of legal battle and representations, a murder case was eventually registered against the concerned police personnel.

The case has also been marked by allegations that fabricated medical records were created to shield the accused police officers and the treating doctor. While the original police version claimed that Kale consumed poison and died by suicide, the CID investigation reportedly concluded that she had been allegedly illegally detained for several days before her death.

According to findings recorded during the investigation, Kale was allegedly picked up from her residence on May 12, 2007, and remained in the illegal custody of the accused police personnel until May 16, 2007.

Meanwhile, as reported by FPJ in last news report in March, the family has also sought the transfer of senior IPS officer Sunil Ramanand, currently serving as Additional Director General of Police, State CID, Maharashtra. According to the family, Ramanand was serving as Superintendent of Police of the district during the period when the alleged custodial torture took place, and therefore should not be associated with any investigation connected to the case.

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