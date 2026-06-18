Maharashtra Govt Stays BMC Commissioner Ashwini Joshi's Transfer Over Crucial Electoral Rolls Revision Role | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has stayed the transfer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashwini Joshi, citing her crucial role in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mumbai.

She coordinates and oversees SIR process in Mumbai

Dr. Joshi was transferred on Tuesday to the post of Additional Metropolitan Commissioner at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). However, the government has now decided to keep the transfer in abeyance until the completion of the electoral revision exercise.

According to sources, Dr. Joshi has been entrusted with coordinating and overseeing the SIR process in Mumbai. She serves as the designated BMC authority responsible for providing regular updates and information related to the revision exercise to the State Chief Electoral Officer. Given the importance of the ongoing work, the government felt it necessary to retain her in the present position until the process is completed.

Prajakta Verma's appointment as replacement now deferred

Under the transfer order issued on Tuesday, Prajakta Verma was slated to replace Dr. Joshi as Additional Municipal Commissioner in the BMC. However, with the latest decision, the proposed change is expected to be deferred until further orders.

Officials indicated that Dr. Joshi’s transfer to MMRDA will be reconsidered after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision work.

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