Three-Car Chain Collision On Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Road Causes Brief Traffic Disruption |

Navi Mumbai: A three-car chain collision on the Valley Bridge section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link Road on Wednesday morning briefly disrupted traffic, though no injuries were reported in the incident.

Fortuner stopped abruptly, Verna and third car rear-ended in chain

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. at km 03/600 on the Missing Link corridor when three vehicles travelling from Mumbai towards Pune were involved in a rear-end collision. According to officials, a Toyota Fortuner (MH 05 CH 3512) reportedly came to an abrupt halt in the third lane, causing a Hyundai Verna (AP 39 LW 9979) travelling behind it to crash into the SUV. Moments later, another car (MH 02 DZ 8640) rammed into the rear of the Verna, resulting in a chain-reaction accident.

Highway Traffic Police personnel, Borghat officials and staff from other concerned agencies rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crash. The damaged vehicles were removed from the carriageway with the help of cranes, and traffic movement was restored shortly thereafter.

Prompt action restored traffic, no injuries reported

“Prompt action by all responding agencies helped clear the vehicles quickly and ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident,” a highway police official said.

The collision caused temporary traffic congestion on the Missing Link Road, but normal movement resumed soon after the vehicles were cleared from the roadway. Authorities said a major mishap was averted as there were no casualties or injuries.

Officials have appealed to motorists to maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead, avoid sudden braking and strictly adhere to traffic regulations while travelling on highways, particularly through the high-speed Missing Link corridor.

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