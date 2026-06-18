RTO Clerical Strike Enters Second Day In Maharashtra, Disrupts Registrations, Licences And Permits | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: Thousands of citizens and transport operators across Maharashtra continued to face difficulties on Wednesday as the indefinite strike by Regional Transport Office (RTO) clerical employees entered its second day, disrupting several essential public services. Routine work at many RTO offices remained largely paralysed, affecting vehicle owners, commercial transporters and businesses dependent on timely approvals and documentation.

Vehicle registration, ownership transfer and licence renewal affected

The strike, launched by RTO employees over long-pending demands, has brought a range of services to a near standstill. Work related to allotment of new vehicle registration numbers, transfer of vehicle ownership, cancellation of hypothecation, renewal of driving licences and permits, issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for inter-state vehicle transfers, and document verification has been severely affected. Several RTO offices across the state witnessed low activity, with citizens returning without completing their work and transport operators reporting delays in statutory compliance and commercial operations.

The disruption has also raised concerns within the transport industry, which relies heavily on uninterrupted RTO services for vehicle movement and regulatory clearances. Former President and Advisor of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), Bal Malkit Singh, appealed to both the state government and employee representatives to find a quick solution. “The indefinite strike has severely affected the functioning of RTO offices across the state and caused major difficulties for transport operators, industry stakeholders and the public. Keeping larger public interest in mind, both sides should immediately begin discussions and resolve the issue so that services can resume at the earliest,” he said.

AIMTC leader appeals for quick resolution in public interest

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department (RTO) Employees’ Union has decided to intensify the agitation, claiming that neither the government nor the administration has shown seriousness in addressing employees’ pending demands. At an extended meeting of its state executive committee on Wednesday, the union resolved to continue the strike on Thursday as well. Union General Secretary Surendra Saratape said employees were left with no option but to escalate the agitation as even issues that could be resolved at the level of the Transport Commissioner had seen no meaningful progress.

With no breakthrough in sight, commuters, vehicle owners and transport businesses are likely to continue facing delays unless talks between the government and employee representatives begin soon.

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