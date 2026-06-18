Bandra Bandstand Turf War Ends: Maritime Board Orders Residents' Trust BBRT To Remove 'Unauthorised' Maintenance Board Following Pet Walking Dispute

Bandra Bandstand fort garden after revamp | File Photo

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has issued a stern ultimatum directing the Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust (BBRT) to immediately remove its board from the gate of the Central Garden on the iconic Bandstand Promenade. The MMB explicitly stated that it has no active agreement or contract with the BBRT regarding the repair, maintenance or custodianship of the high-profile seafront stretch.

Dog-walking dispute exposes deeper legal battle over public land

The development marks a dramatic turning point in a high-stakes turf war over public land. What initially began as a localised dispute over dog-walking and stray-animal feeding restrictions has unmasked a deeper institutional battle regarding who actually holds the legal authority over Mumbai's most celebrated seaside promenade.

According to an official order dated June 16, issued by the port inspector of the Bandra Port, the MMB acted heavily upon a formal complaint regarding the "unauthorised installation" of the BBRT's board at the gate of the Central Garden. The letter, accessed by The Free Press Journal, is based on a directive from MMB’s deputy collector, Anjali Bhosale, who had asked the port officer to remove the board and install one displaying MMB’s name.

Trust must remove board at own expense or face forcible action

The port officer’s letter to BBRT chairman stated that MMB has not entered into any agreement with BBRT regarding the repair and maintenance of the Bandstand Promenade and has directed the latter to immediately remove the board at its own expense. As a final warning, the maritime board made it clear that if the trust fails to dismantle the signage immediately, enforcement teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) H/West Ward, alongside port authorities, will forcibly remove it and penalise the trust.

The long-simmering tension along the 1.1 km-long promenade came to public attention in March, when several official-looking hoardings popped up along the seaface. Citing the 'Cleanliness & Sanitation Bye Laws for BMC 2025', the boards threatened citizens with a Rs 500 fine for feeding stray dogs or birds, and a Rs 1,000 fine for walking pets. The banners falsely displayed official logos of the BMC and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Activist challenged boards, BMC yanked down five unauthorised banners

Shiraz Ahmed, an animal welfare activist and founder-director of Humanity World Foundation, had challenged the legality of these boards before civic authorities and the Bandra Police, prompting a swift crackdown by the BMC. The civic body yanked down five unauthorised banners on March 16, entirely disavowing any role in their installation.

BBRT’s Secretary, Rusi Jabulee, had later defended their two-decade-long "No Pets" policy by citing issues with uncleared pet waste, rodent infestations, and the safety of senior citizens. However, animal rights groups staged a mass symbolic reclamation of the promenade, walking their dogs in defiance and defacing the restrictive signs. Activists further alleged that private security guards hired by the BBRT were routinely harassing animal feeders, dog owners, and discouraging underprivileged children from accessing the open space.

Private corporate logo appeared on garden information board

The confrontation had shifted from an animal welfare dispute into a legal ownership battle when visitors noticed the information board above the garden plot had been altered to prominently feature the logo of a major private pharmaceutical company, USV Pvt. Ltd.

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On May 24, The Free Press Journal reported that MMB records showed the trust was granted only a temporary no-objection certificate (NOC) for the conservation of the seafront in October 2002. Although the BBRT expressed interest in renewing a formal contract in October 2022, the state maritime authority confirmed that no agreement was ever finalised or signed.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Ahmed said, "Bandra Bandstand belongs to every Mumbaikar. This is one of the last remaining open spaces in our city where people come to relax. No self-appointed neighborhood trust has the right to erect illegal boards, bring in private corporate branding, or dictate who can or cannot enjoy a public promenade.”

The Free Press Journal contacted BBRT but did not receive any reply until the report was published.

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