SP MLA Rais Shaikh Alleges Muslim Youth Excluded From Maharashtra Government's Drone Training

Samajwadi Party MLA, Rais Shaikh | File Pic

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has alleged that Muslim youth are being excluded from the Maharashtra government's Drone Pilot Training Programme conducted by the AMRUT Institute under the state’s Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department.

Caste dropdown lacks options for Muslim applicants, claims Shaikh

In a letter addressed to state minister Atul Save and the Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Research, Advancement and Training (AMRUT) Institute, Shaikh claimed that the online application portal for the programme is accepting applications only from Hindu candidates, while Muslim applicants are unable to complete the registration process.

The AMRUT Institute has invited applications until June 30 for the Drone Pilot Training Programme, which is aimed at candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the Open Category. According to Shaikh, applicants are required to disclose their religion and caste while filling out the online form. However, the portal reportedly provides caste options only for Hindu communities, making it impossible for Muslim candidates to successfully submit their applications.

Bhiwandi East MLA says he received numerous complaints

The Bhiwandi East MLA said he had received numerous complaints from aspiring applicants regarding the issue. He argued that AMRUT, as an autonomous government institution, was established to serve economically weaker sections within the Open Category and that its founding Government Resolution dated August 22, 2019, does not restrict benefits to any particular religion.

“Restricting applications in this manner is contrary to the rules and the objectives of the institute,” Shaikh stated in his letter.

He noted that the Maharashtra government has established several institutions for different social groups, including BARTI, ARTI, SARTHI, Mahajyoti, MARTI and AMRUT. While each institution may cater primarily to a specific community, they also extend training opportunities and benefits to members of other communities.

Highlighting rising unemployment among young people across all communities, Shaikh urged the government to ensure that Muslim youth are not denied access to skill-development opportunities. He called on Minister Atul Save to intervene and ensure equal access to the training programme for eligible candidates.

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