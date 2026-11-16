Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Flags Water Scarcity, Says Rapid Evaporation Depleting Dam Reserves

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar | File Photo

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar on Monday raised concerns over Mumbai's water reserves, claiming that the city's dams had only 79 per cent water stock remaining and that evaporation was further reducing the available supply.

Pednekar also referred to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) plan to deploy hundreds of water tankers for road washing as part of its efforts to control dust pollution.

'Water Evaporation Taking Place At High Rate': Kishori Pednekar

Speaking to reporters, Pednekar noted that significant quantities of stored water were being lost through evaporation.

“A considerable amount of evaporation is taking place in the water stock we store in Mumbai's dams. And this evaporation is happening at a very high rate within just a few days. Now, the lobby of tanker operators has become extremely active,” she said.

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She expressed concern over the availability of water for residents in the coming months, particularly during summer.

BMC Plans To Deploy 213 Tankers For Road Washing

Pednekar said the municipal corporation had planned to deploy approximately 213 water tankers to wash roads across Mumbai. According to her, the civic body had identified 377 roads covering approximately 667 kilometres for the initiative.

The road-washing exercise is reportedly planned for 150 days and is aimed at reducing dust pollution, one of the contributors to deteriorating air quality in the city.

While acknowledging the need to tackle air pollution, Pednekar questioned the implications of using large quantities of water for the exercise.

Pednekar Raises Allegations Of Water Theft

The former mayor also alleged that water theft was continuing in parts of Mumbai and questioned whether sufficient action was being taken to prevent it. “There is a lot of theft happening. It has not been stopped yet,” she claimed.

Pednekar alleged that some tanker operators were involved in irregularities and raised concerns about water use in large residential societies.

Water Supply Concerns Also Reported In Thane, Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, water supply difficulties have also been reported in parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai. According to reports, residents in affected areas have faced supply cuts, limited water availability and increased dependence on private tankers.

To address supply difficulties, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has reportedly arranged tanker water supplies for domestic use in affected areas.

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