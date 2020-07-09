Ex-CM is confused, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena has attacked Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis for claiming that the row over the transfer of senior police officials in Mumbai exposed differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“If governments collapse because of differences in few transfers and promotions, it must be said that the politics in this country is standing on a weak ground,” said an editorial on Wednesday in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna. The newspaper has Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi as the editor and Rajya Sabha Member of the Parliament Sanjay Raut as the executive editor.

Attacking Fadnavis for his statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not topple the Shiv Sena - Nationalist Congress Party - Congress government, rather it would fall under the weight of its contradictions, the editorial said, this revealed his ‘confused’ state of mind.

“The Chinese troops withdrew from Galvan Valley, but Fadnavis and his cohorts are unwilling to step back from their attempts to topple the government,” Shiv Sena said. It added that Congress leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had both denied any differences of opinion and said the regime would last its full five-year term.

“What seems to be confusion or contradictions to the eyes of the opposition, may be a sign of liveliness in the government,” the editorial claimed.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said he was giving his ‘best wishes’ to the state government to complete its full term. Accusing Saamna of contradicting its stance about Sharad Pawar and Governor BS Koshiyari, Fadnavis charged that the newspaper had come a long way from the days of party supremo Bal Thackeray.

“We are not in a hurry to topple the government… our focus is on tackling COVID-19,” he added.