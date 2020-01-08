Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis, minister in Twitter spat over ‘Free Kashmir’ poster

I can't believe that a responsible leader like you trying to confuse people by decoding words in such a hatred way. Is it losing power or losing self-control?" (sic) he asked.

Fadnavis hit back saying for them nation comes first and that he did not expect "vote bank politics", from Patil. "What a pity! Now separatist tendencies get a Government advocate," he said.

"Jayantrao, this vote bank politics is not expected from you. Kashmir has already been freed from discrimination and certain curbs have been there for decades for security concerns. Be it in Govt or opposition, for us, the only principle is NATION FIRST!" Fadnavis tweeted.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut clarified that it would not tolerate if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India. "I read that those who held the 'Free Kashmir' poster clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on Internet services, mobile services, and other issues. It doesn't mean that they advocate freedom from India," Raut said.