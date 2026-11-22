'Everyone Should Respect Public Places': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Reacts To Kurla Couple Assault|VIDEO | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has reacted to the assault on a couple at a public garden in Kurla, calling for a thorough investigation by the Mumbai Police. As the incident had left the young couple terrified, she stressed the need to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Mayor calls for thorough investigation

Speaking to reporters, Tawde said, “The police station should collect all the inquiry information about this incident. The police department should collect all the information about the innocent children who have been killed. If it is wrong and someone has killed them, then the investigation should be carried out.”

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She further said that Pramod Mahajan Garden is a public space meant for everyone, including senior citizens who visit for morning walks and mothers who bring their children.

“It's okay if couples come and sit there. But if they are behaving in a wrong way, then it is wrong. It is a public place, and everyone should respect the public place. This is my opinion,” she added.

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Viral video shows couple being assaulted

Tawde's remarks came after a video showing a group of youths approaching a couple inside Pramod Mahajan Garden, near Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla West, went viral on social media.

In the purported video, the group of youths is allegedly seen misbehaving with the couple. What begins as a verbal altercation soon escalates into a physical assault, with one of the youths seen hitting the young man with a stick.

Another member of the group is seen punching him in the face as the woman attempts to intervene and protect her companion.

The footage further shows the group turning aggressive when the young man attempts to take out his mobile phone to record their alleged behaviour. The youths are subsequently seen assaulting the couple as the woman tries to pull her companion away from the group.

However, the extent of the injuries sustained by the couple remains unclear.

Six minors sent to juvenile home

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against eight minors in connection with the alleged assault on the young couple at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West. Police apprehended six of the minors on Saturday.

According to the Mumbai Police, the six minors were subsequently sent to a juvenile correctional home until December 4 by the Juvenile Court. Police registered a case under several Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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