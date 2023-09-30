‘Equal Justice To Everybody,’ CM Eknath Shinde Assures Maratha Quota To Be Granted Without Affecting OBC Kitty

Maharashtra Chief MInister, Eknath Shinde | PTI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday assured the OBC leaders from across the state that the government shall ensure that no injustice is done to any community and asserted that the OBCs don't have to worry as the Maratha reservation will be granted without affecting the OBC quota. The CM gave the assurances at a meeting at Sahyadri state guest house with the OBC leaders from across the state.

'All major issues of OBC leaders, discussed'

The three-hour meeting discussed all the major issues concerning OBC leaders, Shinde said during his media interaction. We are here to ensure equal justice to all. The government is of the opinion to grant Maratha reservation without affecting OBC quota, We shall also ensure congruence in distribution of funds to the community welfare organisations like the OBC Corporation, SARTHI, BARTI, MahaJyoti and the TRTI and do equal justice to all segments of the society.

We shall adopt the Union Government's Vishwakarma Scheme to ensure benefit to all the 12 Balutedar groups (within the OBC community), Shinde said. DCMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Atul Sawe, Sudhir Mungantiwar, MP Ramdas Tadas, MLAs Sanjay Kute, Parinay Phuke, Gopichand Padalkar, Prakash Shendge, Dr Babanrao Taywade, chairperson of the federation of OBC organisations, representatives of various OBC organisations and government officials were present at the meeting.

Justice Shinde Committee looking into granting of Kunbi certificates

During the meeting, all the community organisations put forth their concerns. The Justice Shinde Committee is looking into the matter of granting Kunbi caste certificates to those who had it in old records, the CM said. While assuring a separate meeting on the issue of NT communities, Shinde said that the scheme to start 72 hostels for students from OBC communities in the state will be put on fast track.

Fadnavis said that the state government is already implementing schemes worth Rs4000 crore for the OBC communities in the state. He also said that the Union government has decided to grant statutory status to the OBC Commission and has already granted quota for OBC students in medical seats.

Read Also Pune: IMD Forecasts Monsoon Retreat In Maharashtra Between October 5 And 10

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)