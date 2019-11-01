EoW searches Goodwin Jewellers home, store

Thane: The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) officials along with Ramnagar police personnel conducted searches at Goodwin Jewellers' owners, Suneel Kumar and Sudeesh Kumar's residence at Serona Apartment in Thane and the Goodwin Jewellers branch at Manpada in Dombivli on Wednesday.

EoW officials said that they had seized documents that relates to their business and house as well. Senior police inspector from the Ramnagar police station SP Ahir said, "Our personnel had gone with the EoW officials for a protection purpose only."

An EoW officer who did not wish to be named said, "We have collected each and every document that was kept at the store and home. We are verifying the documents and will reach a final report soon."