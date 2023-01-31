Environmentalists' Budget Wishlist: Green groups want dedicated police, fast-track courts for crimes against nature

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, environmentalists from Mumbai expect that the central government will initiate national green police and fast-track courts to try environmental violations.

In their Budget Wishlist, green groups have called for recognising clean environment as the birthright of the people and launched an online campaign requesting the Prime Minister to initiate national green police and fast-track courts to try environmental violations.

The green groups' petition signed by NatConnect Foundation, Kharghar Wetlands, and Hills and Sagarshakti, also called for accountability on part of officials in-charge of various projects that violate environment clearance conditions.

Green Groups petition says 'don't spread poison'

“Don’t spread poison in Amrit Kal,” the petition said underlining the need for protecting the green cover, the natural oxygen for plants. “COVID has taught us many lessons, most importantly the inseparable link between health and environment. Right to a healthy environment is an important attribute of the right to live with human dignity,” the environmental groups said.

“Clean environment does not mean just clean air and water. It also means ensuring a clean environment for our flora and fauna and thus protecting and conserving our biodiversity which nature has given us and continues to give,” said NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar, who initiated the petition.

Infrastructure projects playing with nature

The petition pointed out that while the scriptures have taught us the importance of nature and the environment in more than one way, the Constitution of India also enshrines similar values, Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Wetlands & Hills forum, said.

There are many cases of infrastructure projects playing with nature – from power and irrigation projects in the lap of the Himalayas to the destruction of mangroves and wetlands in the Mumbai Metropolitan region to the uprooting of hills and trees for roads and airports. What is even more shocking is the fact that government-owned companies in Maharashtra indulge in this disastrous game of playing with nature with immunity, the petition said.

The solution

The petitioners suggested an altogether separate machinery such as a dedicated Green Police and fast-track courts to deal with environmental crimes. This is absolutely essential to free the police force from the burden of environmental issues and allow them to handle the IPC nr CrPC matters, Kumar and Pawar said.