10 Metro Line 7 stations awarded Platinum rating

BL Soni/ FPJ

Ten Mumbai Metro stations on Line 7 have been awarded the Platinum rating, the highest ranking of green building initiative by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

These metro stations are on the Western Express Highway – Jogeshwari (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, Rashtriya Udyan and Ovaripada. Most of these have been operational since April 1 2022.

Initially, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had applied for certification of these 10 stations. The evaluation of other stations for ranking is in progress. In future, all the stations of the upcoming Metro lines will be made eligible for highest ranking.

The stations were evaluated according to IGBC’s Green Mass Rapid Transport System Rating (MRTS) programme. MRTS has been launched to encourage green concepts in the design, construction and operation of all new rail-based projects.

The IGBC certification emphasizes on compliance by design for sustainability measures such as water efficiency, energy efficiency, passenger comfort, and multimodal integration of the metro system.

The evaluation is categorised into six types of IGBC Green MRTS ratings, including site selection and planning, water efficiency, energy efficiency, material conservation, indoor environment and comfort, and innovation in design and construction.

Metro has incorporated various measures for universal access at all the 10 elevated stations. For wheelchair-bound commuters, all lifts in the station are equipped with wide access doors, handrails and control buttons at a convenient height.

Other measures include specially designed wide automatic fare collection gates, ramps to maintain floor level uniformity, dedicated space inside the train close to entry/exit gates, and low-height ticket counters.

The Environment Management Plan (EMP) for Metro Line 7 is highlighted in IGBC’s rating report, which follows the guidelines of Environmental Policy ISO14001.

The EMP acts as an apex-guiding manual at the project site level describing detailed aspects leading to adverse environmental impacts and mitigation criteria. The mitigation strategy adopted during construction operations includes ambient air quality management, control of water pollution (treatment and water conservation), spill prevention and control, noise quality management from the plant, machinery and vehicles, and solid waste management, which includes proper sorting, segregation, storage, transport, treatment, and disposal.

The implementation of the Indian Road Congress Code IRC: SP:55-2001 has been planned with a sequence of activities related to traffic diversion planning during construction. This includes reconnaissance, traffic survey, data analysis, preparation of traffic diversion scheme and consultation with stakeholders.

Metropolitan Commissioner (MMRDA) SVR Srinivas said, “The MMRDA is focusing on sustainability and eco-friendly development. We are performing sustainable practices and solutions as per the green building initiative of the government in consideration of the Net Zero initiative by 2070.”