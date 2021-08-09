Entry of new virus in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli forests kills two elephants- All you need to know

Two elephants died last week following infection due to Herpes virus in Gadchiroli forests in Maharashtra.
"Elephant endotheliotropic herpesviruses (EEHV) or Elephantid betaherpesvirus 1 (ElHV-1) is a type of herpesvirus, which can cause a highly fatal hemorrhagic disease when transmitted to young Asian elephants."
Most elephants carry just as most humans carry a cold virus. When EEHV is triggered, the elephant dies of massive internal bleeding and symptoms which are hardly visible,” said experts.
