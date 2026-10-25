 Ensure MSRTC Employees Get November Salaries Before Diwali, Directs Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
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Ensure MSRTC Employees Get November Salaries Before Diwali, Directs Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

This year, Dhanteras – considered the first day of the five-day Diwali festival – falls on November 6. Generally, MSRTC employees receive their salaries between the 7th and 10th day of each month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Ensure MSRTC Employees Get November Salaries Before Diwali, Directs Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik. | Pratap Sarnaik/Facebook

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has reportedly directed the state transport administration to make sure that about 83,000 employees and officers get their November salaries before Diwali.

This year, Dhanteras - considered the first day of the five-day Diwali festival - falls on November 6. Generally, MSRTC employees receive their salaries between the 7th and 10th day of each month.

Minister’s Directives

Sarnaik has directed the corporation’s finance and planning department to urgently follow up with the state government for the funds required to pay the salaries before Diwali, Sakal reported on Sunday.

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Further, the department has been asked to expedite the process of releasing pending reimbursements for various passenger concession schemes.

Sarnaik directed the finance and planning department to accord the highest priority to the matter, and ensure that the MSRTC’s financial difficulties do not lead to delays in salaries to employees, Sakal reported.

No To Seasonal Fare Hike


Earlier this month, the minister, who is also the chairperson of the MSRTC, had rejected a proposed 15% seasonal fare hike for state-run buses during the Diwali period. 

He had cited the financial difficulties faced by people amid drought-like conditions in the state. “I do not agree to rub salt in the wounds of the people who are already facing difficulties by increasing the fare,” he had said.

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