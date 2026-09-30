MSRTC Travel Concession Goes Digital From October 1; NCMC Cards Mandatory For Senior Citizens, Women | Representative Image

Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started registration and distribution of National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) for passengers eligible for travel concessions, including senior citizens and women.

The MSRTC has introduced several digital facilities to make it easier for passengers to avail of concessions. From October 1, NCMC cards will be mandatory for senior citizens and women passengers seeking travel concessions.

Passengers can now top up their NCMC cards through the BHIM app by scanning the QR code printed on the back of the card. After completing the recharge, passengers are required to get the balance synced by the bus conductor. This will update the card balance and allow passengers to use the card even when there is no network connectivity.

MSRTC has also introduced mobile OTP-based registration as an alternative to biometric authentication in cases where fingerprints cannot be recognised.

Passengers who complete the registration can immediately avail of the concession for up to 30 days using the QR code receipt issued after registration. They have been advised to carry a photocopy or photograph of the receipt while travelling.

In case an NCMC card is lost, the old card can be blocked and a replacement card can be obtained for ₹199.

As part of a promotional offer, new BHIM users can receive a flat ₹40 cashback on their first recharge of ₹100 or more. The offer is valid until October 31.

MSRTC has appealed to eligible passengers to register for NCMC cards and use the digital facility for concession travel.