Maharashtra Transport Minister Rejects Proposed 15% MSRTC Bus Fare Hike, Says 'Can't Put Additional Burden' On Citizens |

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has rejected a proposed fare hike for state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses during the Diwali season, citing the financial difficulties faced by people amid drought-like conditions in the state.

Proposed 15% fare hike rejected

Sarnaik turned down a proposal to increase seasonal fares by 15% during the Diwali rush. The administration had proposed implementing the hike from November 1 to 15.

🗓️ १५ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ | 📍 ठाणेदुष्काळ, महागाई आणि वाढत्या खर्चामुळे सर्वसामान्य नागरिक आधीच आर्थिक अडचणींचा सामना करत आहेत. अशा परिस्थितीत दिवाळीच्या काळात प्रवाशांवर भाडेवाढीचा अतिरिक्त भार टाकणे योग्य नाही, ही भूमिका घेत दिवाळीच्या गर्दीच्या हंगामासाठी प्रस्तावित १५ टक्के हंगामी एसटी भाडेवाढ नामंजूर करण्यात आली.यंदा १ ते १५ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ या कालावधीत प्रवासी भाड्यात वाढ करण्याचा प्रस्ताव एसटी प्रशासनाने सादर केला होता. मात्र, आधीच संकटांनी घेरलेल्या जनतेवर आणखी भार टाकणे योग्य नसल्याने हा प्रस्ताव फेटाळण्यात आला.जनतेला भाडेवाढीचा चटका देऊन त्यांच्या जखमेवर मीठ चोळणे मला मान्य नाही,’ ही भूमिका स्पष्ट करण्यात आली.एसटीची ‘लालपरी’ ही ग्रामीण महाराष्ट्रातील शेतकरी, शेतमजूर, विद्यार्थी, नोकरदार, ज्येष्ठ नागरिक आणि कष्टकरी वर्गासाठी परवडणाऱ्या प्रवासाचा महत्त्वाचा आधार आहे. भाडेवाढीचा थेट परिणाम त्यांच्या दैनंदिन खर्चावर झाला असता. जनतेच्या अडचणी समजून घेऊन त्यांना दिलासा देणे ही शासनाची जबाबदारी आहे.एसटी महामंडळाच्या आर्थिक अडचणींवर मात करण्यासाठी पर्यायी उपाययोजना शोधणे आवश्यक आहे. आर्थिक तोट्याची भरपाई प्रवाशांवर लादण्याऐवजी दुर्गम गावांपासून शहरांपर्यंत सुरक्षित, विश्वासार्ह आणि परवडणारी सेवा उपलब्ध करून देण्यावर भर दिला पाहिजे.संकटाच्या काळात शेतकरी आणि सर्वसामान्य जनतेला वाऱ्यावर न सोडता, त्यांच्या वेदना आणि जगण्याचा संघर्ष लक्षात घेऊन जनहिताला प्राधान्य देणे महत्त्वाचे आहे.@msrtcofficial #PratapSarnaik #TransportMinister #MSRTC #PublicTransport #PublicInterest — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) October 15, 2026

Every year, the MSRTC revises fares during the Diwali festive season to manage the increased demand for travel. This year, however, Sarnaik reportedly rejected the proposal for a fare hike, stating that it would be "inappropriate to place an additional financial burden" on people already struggling with economic difficulties.

“I do not agree to rub salt in the wounds of the people who are already facing difficulties by increasing the fare,” he said.

Will explore alternative solutions, says minister

Sarnaik said the government would explore alternative solutions to address the corporation’s financial challenges without adding to the difficulties faced by people affected by the drought.

State-run ST buses serve thousands of passengers daily, including farmers, labourers, senior citizens, students and working-class commuters. A fare hike during the festive season could have increased their travel expenses.

Government pledges support to farmers

“This government is sensitive. It will not leave farmers and the common people in the lurch during this time of crisis,” Sarnaik said.

He added that the government would not abandon farmers and other sections of society during periods of economic distress. According to the minister, public welfare must remain a priority even when state-run transport services face financial challenges.

The MSRTC operates bus services across Maharashtra’s villages, towns and remote areas, providing an important transport link for people travelling for work, education and other daily needs. The rejection of the proposed fare hike means passengers will not face the additional seasonal increase outlined in the proposal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/