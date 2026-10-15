Maharashtra Transport Minister Rejects Proposed 15% MSRTC Bus Fare Hike, Says 'Can't Put Additional Burden' On Citizens

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has rejected a proposed fare hike for state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses during the Diwali season, citing the financial difficulties faced by people amid drought-like conditions in the state.
Proposed 15% fare hike rejected
Sarnaik turned down a proposal to increase seasonal fares by 15% during the Diwali rush. The administration had proposed implementing the hike from November 1 to 15.
Every year, the MSRTC revises fares during the Diwali festive season to manage the increased demand for travel. This year, however, Sarnaik reportedly rejected the proposal for a fare hike, stating that it would be "inappropriate to place an additional financial burden" on people already struggling with economic difficulties.
“I do not agree to rub salt in the wounds of the people who are already facing difficulties by increasing the fare,” he said.
Will explore alternative solutions, says minister
Sarnaik said the government would explore alternative solutions to address the corporation’s financial challenges without adding to the difficulties faced by people affected by the drought.
State-run ST buses serve thousands of passengers daily, including farmers, labourers, senior citizens, students and working-class commuters. A fare hike during the festive season could have increased their travel expenses.
Government pledges support to farmers
“This government is sensitive. It will not leave farmers and the common people in the lurch during this time of crisis,” Sarnaik said.
He added that the government would not abandon farmers and other sections of society during periods of economic distress. According to the minister, public welfare must remain a priority even when state-run transport services face financial challenges.
The MSRTC operates bus services across Maharashtra’s villages, towns and remote areas, providing an important transport link for people travelling for work, education and other daily needs. The rejection of the proposed fare hike means passengers will not face the additional seasonal increase outlined in the proposal.
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