Ensure govt ads carry PM Modi's photos: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis tells Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to ensure that the state government's advertisements carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photographs in keeping with the Supreme Court orders.

In the letter, Fadnavis said it has been observed that the state government advertisements are not carrying the prime minister's photographs. He said the apex court had mentioned in its orders on May 13, 2015 and March 18, 2016 about publishing prime minister's photographs in government advertisements.